Vicky Jain says Sushant Singh Rajput's death was 'tough' on Ankita Lokhande and his relationship: 'We faced a lot'

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, will be seen together for the first time in the show 'Smart Jodi'.

In the game show, hosted by Maniesh Paul, 10 celebrity couples will compete with each other.

According to a video of the show doing the rounds on the internet, Vicky recalls the 'tough test' of his relationship with Ankita.

Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020. Without mentioning the 'Kedarnath' actor's name, Vicky and Ankita hinted how his death shook not only them but also the world.

"It left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden. No one is ever prepared to handle such a situation," Vicky said in the video, as quoted by Indian Express.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress added that Vicky understood that she needed support. "At that time, people had different narratives. I was constantly being questioned. When I wouldn’t answer, they would make answer of their own because of which Vicky and I faced a lot."

Vicky then said that he was 'proud' of Ankita for fulfilling her responsibility. "That time taught us that no matter how unpredictable life is, you need to be together,' Vicky said.

Ankita concluded by talking about how she feels lucky to have Vicky in her life. "I am very lucky to have him. I had my perception of love but he has taught me a different definition. He loves me like no one has ever loved me before," she said.

Ankita and Vicky dated for a couple years before taking the plunge on December 14, 2021. While Vicky is an entrepreneur, Ankita became a household name with the portrayal of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta', alongside Sushant. She marked her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' and in 2020, she also featured in 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

