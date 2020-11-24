Veteran actor VM Badola no more; son Varun Badola pens heartfelt note

Mumbai: Veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola, who appeared in several television shows, films and was a prominent name in theatre, has passed away due to age-related ailments. He was 84. According to a source close to the family, the actor died at his residence here on Monday night.

V M Badola began his professional journey as a journalist but later veered towards performing arts, venturing into theatre in Delhi. He also went on to do more than 400 plays for the national public radio broadcaster All India Radio in his career spanning over five decades. The veteran also featured in several acclaimed films, including Ashutosh Gowariker's "Swades", in which played the role of a village leader.

He reunited with Gowariker for the 2008 period drama "Jodhaa Akbar", featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, and also starred in movies like Rajkumar Hirani's "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" and "Jolly LLB 2".

V M Badola's son, popular TV actor Varun Badola, confirmed the demise of his multi-hyphenate father in an emotional post on Instagram on Tuesday.

Varun Badola, who featured with V M Badola in TV serial "Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein", said his father never sat him down to teach life lessons and instead led by example.

"He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer," he wrote.