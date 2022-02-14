Valentine's Day: Tejasswi Prakash wishes boyfriend Karan Kundrra in Punjabi - here's how he reacted

'Bigg Boss 15' contestants and lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra shared adorable and heartfelt posts for each other on Valentine's Day.

Tejasswi and Karan, who are fondly called TejRan by their fans, are celebrating their first Valentine's Day together.

Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi shared a video featuring photos of the couple. She also penned a heartfelt note for Karan in Punjabi.

"Tusi kiripa karke sadde valentine banoge sunnyyyy??? Mai thonu bot vadiya pyar kardi hegi… thode kol hor koi option Nai siga… toh according to me, tusi maan hi jao… peace @kkundrra."

Moments after she shared the video, Karan commented, "Mein Mann vi gaya tey marr vi gaya.. tere te vi.. te Teri punjabi te vi.. and then you say you can’t express.. love you laddoooo."

Earlier today, Karan had put a post for his 'Laddoo'. "When I count my blessings, I count you twice Laddoo ❤️ Happy Valentines Day to the girl that makes my heart the happiest it's ever been @tejasswiprakash," he captioned his post.

The video had their moments from 'Bigg Boss 15' where Karan is heard saying that he needs to cuddle up with her after their fights.

In the comments section, Tejasswi wrote, "Babe...I wish I could express the way you do… I love you my Valentine."

Tejasswi and Karan met each other inside 'Bigg Boss 15' house and fell in love. Ever since their stint on the reality show, the couple has been ruling social media platforms.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:13 PM IST