'Uttaran' actor Mrunal Jain to be a dad in 2022, says he's 'excited and nervous'

Popular actor Mrunal Jain, who will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi", is all set to welcome his first child with wife Sweetie.

The baby is due in January which is also the actor’s birthday month.

Mrunal told ETimes that he is excited as well as nervous about becoming a father.

“My world will revolve around my little one,” said the actor as he acknowledged the fact that everything will change.

Considering "Sooryavanshi" was postponed from its original release date last year owing to the pandemic, Mrunal admits he is nervous about how the audience will receive it once it opens.

The actor hopes that the "excitement and the craze" hasn't died down due to the delay in release.

"I am nervous about how this film is going to be accepted by the audience as it's releasing after a year. I am just hoping that the excitement and the craze that they had last year is still there," he said.

Meanwhile on work front, Mrunal will also feature in a web series inspired by the Rohtak Sisters incident. He will be seen playing a central character in the upcoming show, and says it is totally different from what he has done before.

The Rohtak Sisters incident, as it is popularly known, is about two sisters, Arti and Pooja, who thrashed men in a bus in 2014, accusing them of molesting them.

"I'm not supposed to be talking much about my role, but I would say that the audience will get to see a different side of me as an actor. I will be speaking in a different dialect, actually everything is very different from what I have done in the past. It's based on a real-life incident and has a very interesting storyline. The audience will get to know about the various events that took place in the whole story," Mrunal told IANS, about the show produced by Azra Syed and directed by Manoj Singh.

