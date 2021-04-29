‘Use your energy on the crisis’: Rubina Dilaik to Delhi-based hacker trying to login to her Instagram account

Earlier this month, a website, illegally sharing personal contact details of Rubina, was disabled. Her husband Abhinav Shukla shared the news and revealed that he had pulled down the website with the help of his engineer friends after his wife started receiving messages and calls.

Rubina took home Rs 36 lakh and the Bigg Boss 14 trophy on being crowned winner of the reality show earlier this year. She defeated Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni.

"I had always prayed that I would reach the finale because my only mantra was that I want to touch everyone's heart by living honestly. Winning the trophy was about 'kismat ka khel.' I had left it to destiny but when I meet the hard work it is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen," Rubina told IANS.

Meanwhile on work front, the actress is shooting for her popular show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" in Agra right now.

She is back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey.

"After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show," she says.

The show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a 'kinnar', or transgender.

"Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers have showered on it," says Rubina.