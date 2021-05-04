Upasana Singh aka Pinky Bua of 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' fame booked for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Actor Upasana Singh, best known for her 'Pinky Bua' character in 'Comedy Night with Kapil', has been booked for for flouting COVID-19 restrictions and shooting in the state with permission.
According to reports, Upasana and her team were shooting in Punjab's Rupnagar District without an official permission. The location was raided by the police and the cast and crew were booked for flouting social distancing norms.
A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the actor and others at the Morinda Police Station.
A few days ago, actor Jimmy Shergill and some crew members were booked for allegedly defying COVID-19 restrictions while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana.
Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested also for allegedly flouting COVID-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjab's Patiala district. They were later released on bail.
Meanwhile, Punjab recorded 157 more coronavirus fatalities, taking the toll to 9,472, while 6,798 more infections pushed the tally to 3,92,042, according to a medical bulletin.
India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.
The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
