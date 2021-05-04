Upasana Singh aka Pinky Bua of 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' fame booked for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Actor Upasana Singh, best known for her 'Pinky Bua' character in 'Comedy Night with Kapil', has been booked for for flouting COVID-19 restrictions and shooting in the state with permission.

According to reports, Upasana and her team were shooting in Punjab's Rupnagar District without an official permission. The location was raided by the police and the cast and crew were booked for flouting social distancing norms.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the actor and others at the Morinda Police Station.

A few days ago, actor Jimmy Shergill and some crew members were booked for allegedly defying COVID-19 restrictions while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana.