'Unfair to compare newcomers to legendary singers like Kishore Kumar': Kumar Sanu on 'Indian Idol 12' controversy

Legendary Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu, who has given us some of the best romantic songs in the '80s and '90s, graced the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' this weekend.
The show hosted him alongside singers Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod as special guests for the recent episode, which features the contestants singing some mesmerizing songs of the legendary singers.
Sharing his experience of being on the show, Kumar Sanu told the Free Press Journal, "It always feels great to be a part of Indian Idol. This time also I enjoyed it a lot and every time I go there, I feel the same. It was a nice experience."
He said that all the contestants are very talented and each one of them has their own style of singing. "I enjoyed every performance. They have a very bright future," he added.
The ongoing season and its contestants are constantly being criticized on social media for various reasons. It all started after the makers paid tribute to late legendary actor-singer, Kishore Kumar, in one of the episodes in which his son Amit Kumar appeared as a special guest. The contestants and judges were lambasted by the audience for 'ruining' Kishore Kumar's iconic songs.
Talking about the ongoing controversy, Kumar Sanu said, "It is important to be criticized. If people criticize any show or the contestants, it means that they expect more of them. Their criticisms show that they watch the episodes closely."
"Kishore Kumar is like God for us. It's not easy to sing his songs. Unki baarikiyon ko pakadna difficult hai and definitely khamiya reh jaati hai. But, I believe just because of that, one should not stop singing his songs. Everyone has their own style of singing and not everyone can sing in the same way. Even a common man, who has no idea about sur and taal, sings his songs. It is unfair to compare newcomers to legendary singers like Kishore Kumar," he added.
"All the mentors, judges and the contestants did their best to do justice to Kishore Da's songs and pay a tribute to him. At least they tried and their efforts should be appreciated," the singer further stated.
Kumar Sanu also said that the entire show should not come under fire just because the audience did not like something in one of the episodes.
The Aashiqui singer also lauded the team for shooting amid the pandemic in Daman. "Hats off to the entire team. It's not easy but still, they are somehow managing to shoot with all the necessary precautions in place. They are taking care of the contestants and conducting frequent tests. If all the precautions are taken by the team, then we also feel safe to appear on the show as guests," he said.