'Unfair to compare newcomers to legendary singers like Kishore Kumar': Kumar Sanu on 'Indian Idol 12' controversy

Legendary Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu, who has given us some of the best romantic songs in the '80s and '90s, graced the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' this weekend.

The show hosted him alongside singers Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod as special guests for the recent episode, which features the contestants singing some mesmerizing songs of the legendary singers.

Sharing his experience of being on the show, Kumar Sanu told the Free Press Journal, "It always feels great to be a part of Indian Idol. This time also I enjoyed it a lot and every time I go there, I feel the same. It was a nice experience."

He said that all the contestants are very talented and each one of them has their own style of singing. "I enjoyed every performance. They have a very bright future," he added.