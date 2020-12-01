'Uncle sojaao': Haarsh Limbachiyaa trolled over drug row, hits back at detractors

Writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa was brutally trolled on social media over his recent drug case, after he shared a loving post with his wife, comedian Bharti Singh, who has also been embroiled in the controversy.

Haarsh, however, chose to hit back at his haters with trademark sense of humour.

It all started when Haarsh expressed his love for Bharti with an Instagram post, writing: "When we are together nothing else matters". He also shared several loving photos of himself with the star comedian.