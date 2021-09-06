e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Television

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:37 AM IST

Unable to repay loan, small-time TV actor kills self at Nallasopara

The body of Rahul Sakpal, 26, was found on Saturday, an official said.
PTI
Representative Image | Photo by Pexels

Representative Image | Photo by Pexels

Advertisement

Palghar: A small-time actor allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house at Nallasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The body of Rahul Sakpal, 26, was found on Saturday, an official said.

Sakpal mentioned in his suicide note that he was taking the extreme step as he had lost his job during the lockdown and was being cased for repayment of a loan he had taken, leaving him depressed, an official said.

Sakpal used to live alone, he said.

The official said Sakpal had purchased a scooter some months ago but was struggling to repay the loan.

He had acted in some plays and serials, according to his neighbours.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, the official added.

ALSO READ

'It is disgusting': Arshi Khan lambasts those behaving like 'wannabes' over Sidharth Shukla's death

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal