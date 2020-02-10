Udit Narayan spills the beans on son Aditya and Neha Kakkar’s marriage

Surely, if Aditya was getting married in a few days he would inform his parents? “Exactly!” replies Udit. “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu.”

Udit assures his well-wishers he would announce his son’s wedding if and when it happens. “We’d like the whole world to share that moment with us.”

Udit made a comeback to playback singing last year in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30. “Both my song and the film were hits. I am now looking at doing more work. I ruled the charts for thirty years. That’s quite something. God is kind.”