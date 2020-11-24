'Udaan' actress Malvi Malhotra, stabbed for rejecting marriage proposal, gets death threats after attacker's arrest

TV actress Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed last month by producer Yogesh Mahipal Singh recently revealed that she and her family members are getting death threats post the culprit’s arrest.

The incident took place in Versova area of Andheri when Malhotra was returning home from a cafe.

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him.

This led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled.

The actress was rushed to a private hospital where she underwent treatment.

Singh had been booked for attempt to murder.

Singh was trying to escape from Mumbai after attacking the actor met with an accident on the Mumbai Ahmedabad highway. In the accident he received injuries on his face and was admitted to Platinum Hospital in Vasai.

The Versova police who was looking for him tracked him down with the help of CCTV footages of Dahisar Check Naka in which his car was captured while exiting the city. With the help of mobile location, he was traced to the hospital.

He was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody.

Recently, Malhotra in an interview with E Times said that last week (November 18), she was out for a late-night walk with her parents outside her residential premises, when a man wearing a mask came towards her on a bike and shouted at her father saying, “Yogesh will get bail soon. We will show you what can happen to you after that.”

She said, “I have been having sleepless nights after that incident, and I plan to move to another home soon.”

According to the police, Malvi and Yogesh came in contact on Facebook around 2019 and met a couple of time since then. Singh started stalking her after she declined his marriage proposal.

Malvi Malhotra started out as a model, and has notably worked in the TV show "Udaan". She had a short stint in theatre and has been seen in the Hindi film "Hotel Milan" and the Tamil films "Ondikku Ondi" and "Unadhan".