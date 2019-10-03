Twitter slams Payal Rohatgi's comments calling Bigg Boss 13 housemates 'jobless'

Actress Payal Rohatgi, a former "Bigg Boss" contestant, has called the participants on the current season of the show "jobless".

Apart from passing demeaning remarks on actors Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, Payal also called herself "jobless".

"Ram Ram ji. Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all are jobless at present... So they decided to do 'Bigg Boss 13' for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also jobless when I went to 'Bigg Boss'," Payal tweeted on Wednesday.