Twitter lashes out at Kapil Sharma for derogatory jokes on Archana Puran Singh

Diligent followers of The Kapil Sharma Show would be familiar to the kind of jokes Kapil often pulls out, on Archana Puran Singh. While he can get away after taking as many pot-shots at Archana as he wants to and often leaves the audience in splits, Twitter isn’t taking his constant digs very lightly. Definitely not after the last episode that hosted Pagalpanti actors Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and others as guests.

Archana’s style statement and physique are things Kapil keeps making fun of. But after last weekend’s episode, we saw people asking the comedian to put a halt to his derogatory comments.

‘Dear @KapilSharmaK9 it’s a humble request please give some respect to @apshaha #ArchanaPuranSingh I know its comedy but the way u comment on her it looks so bad मन ऊठ जाता है please it’s a request I don’t think she gets paid to listen your insults,’ wrote one user.