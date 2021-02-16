TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee visit Ayodhya on wedding anniversary; see pics

Gurmeet and Debina played Ram and Sita in the 2008 television series 'Ramayan', which was a remake of the 1987 television series of the same name. The mythological series aired in 2008-09 on Imagine TV.

While fans believed that the two fell in love with each other during the show, the 'Khamoshiyaan' actor had later revealed that they had secretly married in 2006.

They later tied the knot again in 2011 in the presence of their family and friends.

"A lot of people think that I and Debina met while filming for Ramayan, and then we got married in 2011. Very few know that when we were nothing, we weren’t actors, we were only looking for work – we were just 19 and 20 years old, we eloped and got married, in 2006. We did not tell our parents. Our friends helped us to get married at a temple in Goregaon," Gurmeet had said in an interview with Bollywoodlife.com.