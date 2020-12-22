TV stars Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar announce pregnancy with heartwarming posts

'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala' actor Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Shirwaikar, who tied the knot in 2010, on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans and penned down heartwarming posts along with adorable pictures.
Sharing a beautiful picture with wife Aditi, Mohit wrote, "As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou... so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love."
Meanwhile, Aditi shared sun kissed pictures of herself flaunting her baby and wrote, "God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik.."
In an interview with Tellychakkar, Mohit Malik revealed that he was in the mid of a shoot when his wife gave him the good news.
"All she said was, ‘The tests are positive.’ For a minute, I panicked and assumed she was talking about testing positive for Covid-19! But she laughed and told me that she was pregnant and that we are going to become parents," the actor said.
