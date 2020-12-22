TV stars Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar announce pregnancy with heartwarming posts

'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala' actor Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Shirwaikar, who tied the knot in 2010, on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans and penned down heartwarming posts along with adorable pictures.

Sharing a beautiful picture with wife Aditi, Mohit wrote, "As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou... so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love."