TV star Sonal Vengurlekar's makeup man offers money after actress suffers financial crisis amid COVID-19 lockdown

'Shastri Sisters' actress Sonal Vengurlekar has shared a heartfelt post about how her makeup man came to her rescue during financial crisis. The actress revealed that she was facing financial hardships and was unsure how she will survive the next month, as a producer, who owes her a cheque, hasn't been returning her calls. Sonal then shared the issue with her makeup man Pankaj Gupta and he had the sweetest response to it.

Sonal took to Instagram and shared a post that read: "Today I was just sharing with my makeup man that I don’t have enough money to survive for next month. Because some producer hasn’t given my money, which is due from a long time. I was concerned about my makeup man that how he must be surviving in this situation, his wife is pregnant, and he has many expenses. The msg I got from him was totally unexpected, After reading his message I got tears in my eyes."

Revealing that he offered her Rs 15,000, Sonal added, "He said ‘mam mere pass 15 k hai Abhi aapko chahiye ho to le lo, meri wife ke delivery ke waqt mujhe de dena.’ I was wondering people who owe me lakhs of rupees are not ready to pickup my calls & blocked me are not ready to give my hard earned money, & my makeup man Pankaj Gupta Who has always been like a family to me offering me money Big thing is not the money he offered, big thing is he doesn’t have that much of money still he thought about me U, waqt as gaya hai ki so called knew log dil de bhi Ameer ho jaaye. Feeling sad for such people"