TV industry impacted by Tauktae; 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2', 'Wagle Ki Duniya' outdoor sets destroyed

Even as the television industry was reeling under the effect of shoots being halted due to the second wave of Covid-19, the cyclone Tauktae has worsened the situation, with majority TV sets in Maharashtra, Gujarat and areas damaged in a big way.

JD Majethia, chairman, Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) says almost every set has incurred some damage or the other as the makers were not prepared for this sort of a weather hazard, especially with monsoon nowhere around as yet.

"Mid-May is when we prepare for the monsoon and look at whatever work needs to be done on the set. This was due, and we were waiting for permission so that, with lockdown being lifted, we could start. But the cyclone struck and all the sets -- outdoors, exterior, indoor -- have been affected. Something or the other is damaged. Somewhere, trees have fallen on the exteriors," he says.

He adds: "On my set (Wagle Ki Duniya), a tree smashed the border wall and there is a hole in the roof through which water is pouring in. Some of the sets that had big exteriors are washed out completely. It's a challenging time for us. We hope we get to do some work on our sets immediately so that when we have to start, we are in a safer zone."