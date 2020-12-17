TV couple Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora breakup after 11 years of dating

Mumbai: Telly couple Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora has decided to part ways after dating for over a decade. The actress announced the news on her verified Instagram account.

Her note reads: "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and the not so good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence I wanted to take some time before talking about it."