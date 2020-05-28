TV actress Sara Khan pens an open letter to media fraternity, says 'actors are humans too'

Television actress Sara Khan, popularly know for her role as Sadhna in 'Bidaai', has penned down an emotional letter to the media fraternity.

Sara's exclusive interview, where she spoke about her much-talked about lip fillers, recently made headlines. In the interview, the 'Bigg Boss' fame spoke about her transformation and said that 'the lip filler was a disaster and it did not look good at all.' On Wednesday, Sara took to her Instagram to share an emotional letter.

The letter read: "Dear Media fraternity,

Today, I'm writing to you, heartbroken, and yet somehow gathered the courage to write this. I thought it was finally time for me to address this to the people of media. And I'm writing this not on my behalf but on behalf of all the actors in this industry."

She added, "Today, even after I've done over twenty shows, why am I still being asked about my old mistakes? Today, I feel that maybe it would have been easier to be a normal person without fame. I'm jealous of all the 'normal' people because they get a chance to forgive themselves and forget about their mistakes. But what about out actors? Don't we deserve second chances? Why do our mistakes become our tags? Wounds heal, but I guess an actor's wounds have to stay fresh forever?"