TV actress Preetika Chauhan, who was nabbed by NCB while procuring marijuana, gets bail

Television actress Preetika Chauhan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while procuring marijuana, was granted bail on Thursday. She was arrested on 25th October while allegedly receiving drugs from Faisal, a 20-year-old supplier. The drug peddler was also granted bail by the court, reports ANI.
Following a tip-off about a deal for the contraband, the NCB-Mumbai Zonal Unit officials caught the duo late Saturday evening from Fishermen's Village at Versova, and seized 99 gm 'ganja' from them.
They allegedly confessed to sourcing it from one Deepak Rathaur living in nearby upmarket Versova.
They were presented in a designated court on Sunday for remand.
Preetika Chauhan, 30, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, has worked in several TV serials like CID, Savdhaan India and Hanuman in the past five years.
(With inputs from IANS)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)