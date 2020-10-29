TV actress Preetika Chauhan, who was nabbed by NCB while procuring marijuana, gets bail

Following a tip-off about a deal for the contraband, the NCB-Mumbai Zonal Unit officials caught the duo late Saturday evening from Fishermen's Village at Versova, and seized 99 gm 'ganja' from them.

They allegedly confessed to sourcing it from one Deepak Rathaur living in nearby upmarket Versova.

They were presented in a designated court on Sunday for remand.

Preetika Chauhan, 30, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, has worked in several TV serials like CID, Savdhaan India and Hanuman in the past five years.

