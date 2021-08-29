TV actress Nupur Alankar's brother-in-law stuck in Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover, says 'been 10 days since we last spoke to him'

Television actress Nupur Alankar revealed that her brother-in-law is currently in Taliban-occupied Afghanistan and they are aunable to reach him.

On August 15, the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on Sunday and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan.

Alankar's brother-in-law is stuck in war-torn Afghanistan and is no longer traceable, she told timesofindia.com.

Nupur said that her sister Jigyasa has lost touch with her husband. They last spoke to him 10 days ago, she said. The 'Swarigini' actress said that when he last spoke to them, he said that he was unable to charge his phone. He told his family that he would send a number of the person he was with, however, they've not received any calls or texts from him since.

Nupur Alankar said that her sister has moved in with her and they're trying their best to be pessimistic. "But, we are now hardly able to sleep for 2 hours every night," she told the daily.

In the last few days, India has stepped up efforts to evacuate its citizens as well as its Afghan partners from Kabul in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital and other parts of the country.

India began the complex evacuation mission by airlifting 40 Indians from Kabul to Delhi on August 16, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city It has already evacuated hundreds amid a deteriorating security situation in Kabul and scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens thousands of Afghans had been crowding around the Kabul airport for over a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday informed that India has evacuated more than 550 people from Afghanistan on six separate flights. Of these, more than 260 were Indian nationals.

"We were able to bring out some Afghan nationals as well as nationals from other countries. Of these, many of them were Sikhs and Hindus. Primarily, our focus will be on Indian nationals, but we'll also stand by Afghans who stood by us," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the press conference in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

