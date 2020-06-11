TV actress Nupur Alankar in financial crisis; Renuka Sahane requests fans to donate money

Television actress Nupur Alankar is facing financial crisis, revealed actress Renuka Sahane in a Facebook post. The latter posted a plea on social media on behalf of the 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' actress and requested her fans to donate money.

Renuka Sahane has shared a plea, seeking financial help for actress Nupur Alankar. Nupur's savings are reportedly stuck in the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank and the Television actress is in urgent need of funds. She has been taking care of her ailing mother and needs money for hospitalization. Renuka's post read: "A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money unfortunately being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch."

Sharing her bank details, she added, "Nupur has been taking care of her ailing mother with whatever income she was generating through acting & practicing alternate therapy. Due to the lockdown that work has stopped. Her mother needs hospitalization which is going to cost a lot. I am sharing her mother’s account details. Do donate whatever you can to help. Trust me when I say that Nupur is the last person who would ask for help unless she was pushed to the brink. Thank you."