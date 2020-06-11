TV actress Nupur Alankar in financial crisis; Renuka Sahane requests fans to donate money

Television actress Nupur Alankar is facing financial crisis, revealed actress Renuka Sahane in a Facebook post. The latter posted a plea on social media on behalf of the 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' actress and requested her fans to donate money.
Renuka Sahane has shared a plea, seeking financial help for actress Nupur Alankar. Nupur's savings are reportedly stuck in the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank and the Television actress is in urgent need of funds. She has been taking care of her ailing mother and needs money for hospitalization. Renuka's post read: "A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money unfortunately being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch."
Sharing her bank details, she added, "Nupur has been taking care of her ailing mother with whatever income she was generating through acting & practicing alternate therapy. Due to the lockdown that work has stopped. Her mother needs hospitalization which is going to cost a lot. I am sharing her mother’s account details. Do donate whatever you can to help. Trust me when I say that Nupur is the last person who would ask for help unless she was pushed to the brink. Thank you."
Nupur Alankar, in an older interview with The Times of India, had shared that she has been facing financial crisis as her accounts are frozen. The actress had to allegedly borrow money from friends for her daily commute. She said, "With no money at home and all our accounts frozen, I was left with no option, but to sell off my jewellery. In fact, I had to borrow Rs 3000 from a fellow actor. Another one transferred Rs 500 for my commute. So far, I have borrowed Rs 50,000 from friends. There is no clarity when the problem will be resolved and we are scared that we will lose our money."
The PMC Bank, which has around 16 lakh depositors, was placed under an RBI administrator on September 23 for six months due to massive under-reporting of dud loans. The Bombay High Court in December had dismissed pleas of the depositors of the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on cash withdrawals.
