TV actress Mohena Kumari's brother tests positive for COVID-19

Television actress Mohena Kumari and her family has tested COVID-19 negative after a month-long battle with the virus, but her brother has now tested positive.

Mohena's brother Divyaraj Singh Rewa, is a politician from Madhya Pradesh's Sirmour town. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and made the information public, even as she shared some tips for battling the virus with her brother.

Sharing a photo with Divyaraj, Mohena wrote: "We got negative and you got positive... But trust me it's not as bad as it seems dadu. Just keep having your:

*Kadha

*Eat good home food...consisting of fruits,veggies and pulses. *Have vitamin C Tablets daily

*No AC

*Warm water Gargles

*Haldi Milk

*Get an oxymeter and keep checking your heart rate. *And a lot of Love and care from all of us @divyarajsinghrewa

#wearestrongerthanthevirus."