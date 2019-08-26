TV actress harassed by petrol pump staff, recounts the incident on Facebook

Juhi Sengupta, a well-known Television actress and model was allegedly harassed and heckled by a petrol pump staff in Kolkata. Post Juhi’s complaint the employee in question has been detained by the police. She took to her Facebook to narrate the sad incident.

In the video shared by Sengupta, she can be seen narrating the incident, which took place when she went to refuel her car. She also revealed the staff misbehaved with her parents who were present with her at the time and also snacked her car keys. “We asked the staff there to fill the tank with petrol worth Rs 1,500. However, they filled petrol worth Rs 3,000. When we asked why they did so, the staff at the pump started misbehaving with us. Suddenly one of them took the key of our car,” she said.

Juhi further added in the video, “They are senior citizens. When I tried to stop them, they pushed me too. I have got scratches on my hand, but the injury is nothing compared to what my parents have gone through.”