TV actress Divyanka Tripathi receives flak for 'insensitive' tweet amid coronavirus crisis

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi has received backlash for her 'insensitive' and 'inhumane' tweet, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Television actress, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share her views about Mumbai's traffic. Divanyaka thinks, now that the government has asked people to avoid going out and there's less traffic, it's an opportunity to complete the pending Metro work.

Divyanka took to the micro-blogging app and wrote, "With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads."