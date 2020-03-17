TV actress Divyanka Tripathi receives flak for 'insensitive' tweet amid coronavirus crisis

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi has received backlash for her 'insensitive' and 'inhumane' tweet, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Television actress, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share her views about Mumbai's traffic. Divanyaka thinks, now that the government has asked people to avoid going out and there's less traffic, it's an opportunity to complete the pending Metro work.
Divyanka took to the micro-blogging app and wrote, "With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads."
Her tweet didn't go well with Twitterati and they criticised the actress for her being insensitive towards the labourers. A user wrote, "As if the engineers & construction worker life not important .. such a vague & unrequired tweet at this moment."
"Madam .this road and construction work can be done later it's an emergency for everyone. .metro workers r also human," wrote another.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Divyanka's tweet:
Speaking of the pandemic, the number of positive coronavirus cases in India, rose to 125. The government has been advising people to stay home and avoid being in public. Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association also announced a halt on shootings from March 19 to March 31.
