TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcome baby boy

Wishes poured in for the couple on becoming new parents in tinsel town. The lot included television Czarina Ekta Kapoor, actors Kishwer Merchant, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Ridhi Dogra, Karanvir Vohra, Barkha Sengupta, Raj Kundra, Surbhi Jyoti, Rannvijay Singha, and Maanvi Gagroo among others.

Ekta, who is a single mom to son Ravie wrote, "Yay," while former Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, a mom to two kids commented, "Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood!"

Hassanandani and Reddy, who got married in 2013, announced her pregnancy in October 2020.

"It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly," Hassanandani said.

The 39-year-old actor said she did a lot of "research" on what to eat and how to take care of her skin during pregnancy.

"The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention," she posted.

Hassanandani is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus' "Kkavyanjali", "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and as Colors' "Naagin".

She has also featured in Hindi films such as "Kucch Toh Hai", "Krishna Cottage" and "Ragini MMS 2".