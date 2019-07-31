TV actress Abigail Pande goes nude for Yoga, advocates #NudeIsNormal

Television actress Abigail Pande known for her fitness regime recently gave everyone some goals by featuring in a nude Yoga pose. The actress is advocating for #Nudeisnormal, said she tried to shed her inhibitions by practicing yoga.

The yoga enthusiast shared a topless picture which performing a yoga stance. She shared the picture of her toned back and arms on Instagram, and wrote, “My many words may not be able to express how much I appreciate what @nude_yogagirl is doing. Many of You may not resonate with her insta handle but don’t we all know how attractive headlines and titles walk you towards what a person is trying to express, do we not know that judging a book by its cover is not the ultimate climax, so yeah! Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it’s expression together may mean world to people who experience it, I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated.”

She went on to share her experience while taking the picture. She added in the caption, “Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said “Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won’t make you feel empowered.” Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me. Here’s my story what’s yours? #nuedisnormal.”