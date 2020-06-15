TV actors, siblings Sreedhar And Jaya Kalyani commit suicide in Chennai

This is the third instance of a TV actor committing suicide in the wake of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, popular TV actor Preksha Mehta, best known for featuring in shows such as "Crime Patrol", "Meri Durga" and "Laal Ishq", has reportedly committed suicide at her residence here. She was 25. Mehta had also posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story on Monday, hours before her death.

"Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst)," she posted on the account which is not verified.

The actor had recently returned to her hometown from Mumbai.

On May 15, actor Manmeet Grewal, who worked on shows like "Aadat Se Majboor" and "Kuldeepak", committed suicide after struggling with dwindling finances.

Manmeet Grewal was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The cops filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR). "The actor was in so much of trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn't have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent," a police officer told Midday.