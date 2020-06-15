TV actors, siblings Sreedhar And Jaya Kalyani commit suicide in Chennai

Popular Television actors and siblings, Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani were found dead at their apartment in Chennai. The sibling duo allegedly committed suicide due to financial issues in their family.
In yet another shocking incident, actors Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyaniwer reportedly commuted suicide in Chennai. On Monday, their bodies were found at their apartment, after neighbors sensed a foul smell and called the cops. Their bodies have been sent to Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.
While further details are still awaited, reports state that the duo was facing financial crisis owing to the halt of shoots and no work,amid the coronavirus lockdown.
This is the third instance of a TV actor committing suicide in the wake of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, popular TV actor Preksha Mehta, best known for featuring in shows such as "Crime Patrol", "Meri Durga" and "Laal Ishq", has reportedly committed suicide at her residence here. She was 25. Mehta had also posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story on Monday, hours before her death.
"Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst)," she posted on the account which is not verified.
The actor had recently returned to her hometown from Mumbai.
On May 15, actor Manmeet Grewal, who worked on shows like "Aadat Se Majboor" and "Kuldeepak", committed suicide after struggling with dwindling finances.
Manmeet Grewal was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The cops filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR). "The actor was in so much of trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn't have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent," a police officer told Midday.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)