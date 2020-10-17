TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani is now dating singer Monica Dogra: Report

On the other hand, Asha announced last month on Instagram that she has decided to take a break from social media.

"Everybody should go on a digital detox once in a while. It keeps you sane. When so much is happening on social media, it becomes important to take a break. Sometimes, we end up doing nothing due to social media as we are busy scrolling all the while. So, it's important to engage yourself in some productive activities by disconnecting yourself from the virtual world for a while," Asha told IANS.

This isn't the first time that Asha has taken a break from social media.

"I went on a digital detox in past, too. I planned to take a break for a week but I enjoyed so much that I came back on social media after almost 20 long days," the "Pavitra Rishta" fame actress recalled.

Asha was last seen in the role of a journalist on the web show, "Abhay 2".

Commenting on the reports of her breakup the actress had told Pinkvilla, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies."

Asha and Rithvik were in relationship for more than seven years. The two fell in love with each other while working on the show "Pavitra Rishta".

A few years ago, they were the audience's favourite too. Viewers loved Rithvik and Asha as a couple when they participated in the celebrity dance reality show "Nach Baliye" season 6. They were crowned winners of the contest.