Rithvik is still on respectable terms with his ex Asha, given that he wished on her birthday with a special post.

TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani is now dating singer Monica Dogra: Report

Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who parted ways with girlfriend and actress Asha Negi earlier this year, has reportedly found love in singer Monica Dogra.

According to reports, Ritvik and Monica have been dating for a while now.

Coactor appreciation post . . @rithvik_d and I struck up a very real friendship during #fearfactor #kkk8 . . I met him in the dining hall with spinach salad stuck in my teeth. I smiled at him and had a whole conversation and he didnât even tell me. I went to the loo and came back and I was like ummmm. You didnât wanna tell me I had a big green leaf in my front tooth this whole time?! What the hell! . He smiled his 1000 watt smile and said he wanted to be a gentleman. . Throughout that season, he had my back when I was scared, or when I wanted to give up. We danced when we could and meditated like we should . . Years later, we may not hang as much as Iâd like, but I can tell you this man is just a light in my life. I didnât know but now I can vouch for the fact that heâs also a hell of an actor. Holy shit! I am so excited to work with him. We almost died together when we first met, and now we are making art together and Iâm so excited to share it with the world at some point..... but for now, I can say, just being around someone you love.... doing what you love.... is a gift I donât wanna take for granted. @rithvik_d - they donât make em like you very often. Youâre an incredible man and a brilliant artist. Big up. Thanks for fighting for me. I love you.

With that being said, he is still on respectable terms with his ex, given that he wished on her birthday with a special post.

"The magnitude of yourself love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place," Rithvik wrote on Instagram.

"An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020. Fly high butterfly. Happy birthday Asha," Rithvik added.

On the other hand, Asha announced last month on Instagram that she has decided to take a break from social media.

"Everybody should go on a digital detox once in a while. It keeps you sane. When so much is happening on social media, it becomes important to take a break. Sometimes, we end up doing nothing due to social media as we are busy scrolling all the while. So, it's important to engage yourself in some productive activities by disconnecting yourself from the virtual world for a while," Asha told IANS.

This isn't the first time that Asha has taken a break from social media.

"I went on a digital detox in past, too. I planned to take a break for a week but I enjoyed so much that I came back on social media after almost 20 long days," the "Pavitra Rishta" fame actress recalled.

Asha was last seen in the role of a journalist on the web show, "Abhay 2".

Commenting on the reports of her breakup the actress had told Pinkvilla, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies."

Asha and Rithvik were in relationship for more than seven years. The two fell in love with each other while working on the show "Pavitra Rishta".

A few years ago, they were the audience's favourite too. Viewers loved Rithvik and Asha as a couple when they participated in the celebrity dance reality show "Nach Baliye" season 6. They were crowned winners of the contest.

