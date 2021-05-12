TV actor Rajev Paul hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Television actor Rajev Paul, who is seen in 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.
The actor, on Wednesday, took to social media to share a health update and thanked actor Satish Kaushik.
He wrote: "Before things go out of hands...or when things go out of hands...it's better to put them in capable hands. My fever wasn't coming down...so had to get myself admitted. Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines @rakesh_insta_paul."
" @rakheekukie thanks for doing this and @satishkaushik2178 Ji Thank you for convincing me to come here... Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life… Thank you all for keeping me in your #prayers would request you to pray for all that are unwell world over... We will be safe ..when all are safe," he added.
The actor tested positive for COVID-19, last week, after returning from Agra. He was under home quarantine before getting hospitalised.
Rajev had shared a note on Instagram to confirm the same.
"Raah me unse Mulaqaat ho gayi Jisse Darte Thhe Vahi baat ho gayi. I'm a positive person and now tested positive. But am absolutely fit, fine and energetic, home quarantined. Back in action soon," he had written.
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country's death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The total tally of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 2,33,40,938.
