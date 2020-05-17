TV actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide in Navi Mumbai; death met with COVID-19 induced apathy

TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday night at his residence in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. Grewal, popular for his performance in the show 'Aadat Se Majboor', was reportedly under financial stress because of having no work.

His friend Manjit Singh told Spotboye that Manmeet’s wife was cooking when he closed the door of his room and hung by the ceiling fan with the help of odhani. He added that the neighbours, instead of helping his wife to bring him down, were recording videos. Manjit said that most people refrained from helping, fearing COVID-19 infection.

“He was very normal that evening, went to his room and locked it from inside. That time his wife was in kitchen making food. When she heard the noise of a chair, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamt a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down. He had hung himself with a duppata but no one was ready to touch him or cut the dupatta, fearing he was suffering from Corona,” Manjit Singh said.

Manmeet Grewal was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The cops filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR). "The actor was in so much of trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn't have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent," a police officer told Midday.

The 32-year-old actor had acted in daily soaps 'Aadat se Majboor' and 'Kuldeepak'. "He got married 2 years back and was staying alone with wife in Mumbai. Parents stay in Punjab and has no kids," said his friend Manjit Singh.