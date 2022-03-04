Trouble in Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's marriage, months after birth of baby girl?

Actress Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen recently shared a photo of his four months old daughter Ziana and said that he is missing her a lot.

For the unawares, Charu reportedly left for her hometown, Bikaner, a few days ago with her little daughter.

On his YouTube channel, Rajeev shared a photo of Ziana and Charu and wrote, "Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you... Haven't seen you for the longest time... Come jaldi se and play with me."

It may be mentioned that Charu and Rajeev have not been posting their usual happy pictures together on social media platforms.

Moments after Rajeev shared his post, fans wondered if their marriage is going through a rough patch. A user commented, "Rajiv, what a beautiful family you have! Only the luckiest ones are blessed with daughters. Don’t mean to sound intruding, but I do hope all is well between you and Charu. Even if it isn’t, well let’s just say that it isn’t just about you two anymore. Ziana deserves her daddy’s love and attention as much as she deserves her mummy’s. Your love for each other created this beautiful life and now you get to raise her and watch her grow."

Another user commented, "Noticing something went wrong between charo and u, whatever wrong or whosoever is wrong can't take the weightage more than Ziana you both love her very much for Ziana forget everything , bcoz nobody else will be the sufferer she will be the only one."

"Is everything ok between and charu....ziana is very cute n she needs both of u in life...plzz take care of her," read naother comment.

After four months of dating, Rajeev and Charu got hitched on June 9, 2019, in a court marriage ceremony, which the couple followed with a Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:32 PM IST