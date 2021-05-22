'Trolling me for what I wore': 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Sonali Phogat reacts to being age-shamed in 'Afeem' music video

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat recently featured in a music video titled 'Afeem'. Sonali, who underwent a dramatic transformation post the reality show is seen shaking a leg in the BTS video that has surfaced online. While her fans liked the video, the politician-turned-actor was also brutally trolled for her performance.
In an exclusive interaction with the Free Press Journal, Sonali reacted to being trolled and also opened up on how her life has been after Bigg Boss.
Talking about the song and how she prepared for it, Sonali said, "The song was shot at Haryana-Delhi border after I came out of the Bigg Boss house. It is sung by Raj Mawar. It was a great experience working with him. And I am grateful that the audience has liked the song. It was trending on social media for two days and has got millions of views. I am grateful for that. My daughter and other family members also liked it," she said.
Sonali, who is currently spending time with family at her farmhouse in Haryana, said that she usually wears a saree but for the music video, she also wore western clothes. "People are trolling me for what I wore in the song, however, I don't really care what trolls think of me. If you are on the public radar, you are obviously prone to trolls. Also, I have mostly seen positive reviews and comments and there are a few people who are mocking me. But I don't think there's anything to make fun of. It's really uncalled for," she said.
Further talking about the trolls, Sonali said, "Earlier, I used to read the comments on my social media posts and reply to them as well but honestly, now I don't get that much time. I am also a politician and the Opposition parties always try to ridicule me and my work. If this would have been any other actress's song then nobody would have said anything, but, just because I am a politician, I am being trolled.
"Be it acting or political work, I have never shied away from doing what I like and will continue to do so. I just don't care what the trolls think or say about my work," Sonali added.
For the unversed, Sonali started her television career as an anchor on Doordarshan. She then appeared in several TV shows. Popularly called a 'Dabang Jaat Leader' in Haryana, Sonali is also the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha.
Several social media users have also age-shamed Sonali for dancing seductively in the music video. Responding to that, Sonali, who is determined to remain true to herself, said, "It is just so sad that women are mocked for doing what they like just because they are of a certain age. I've seen people also troll Bollywood divas like Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan which is absolutely wrong. So now, I feel the best thing to do is ignore the mindless trolls. Unki baatein sune toh insaan jeena hi chod de. One must like what he/she is doing. That's it. My aim in life is to be happy and work hard and got get affected by what people say."
'Life has definitely changed after Bigg Boss'
Sonali, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wildcard contestant, and got evicted in a couple of weeks, said, "Life has completely changed after the show. Not only in Haryana but people from across the country have started recognizing me now as a TV personality. I myself feel like a 'star' now because I have been a part of such a big show and people have loved me as I did not fake anything and was being real in the game."
The TikTok star further said that she is in touch with her co-contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta.
"Everyone called me and some of us even met when I was in Mumbai. However, I am not in touch with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla," she added.
Sonali further said that she is in talks for a few films, web series and music videos. However, nothing is finalized yet as things have come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The entire entertainment industry is indeed bearing the brunt of the pandemic but I strongly believe shoots should not resume anytime soon. This is the time we all should take precautions and follow the lockdown rules. Kaam toh hote rahenge," Sonali said
