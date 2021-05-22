'Trolling me for what I wore': 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Sonali Phogat reacts to being age-shamed in 'Afeem' music video

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat recently featured in a music video titled 'Afeem'. Sonali, who underwent a dramatic transformation post the reality show is seen shaking a leg in the BTS video that has surfaced online. While her fans liked the video, the politician-turned-actor was also brutally trolled for her performance.

In an exclusive interaction with the Free Press Journal, Sonali reacted to being trolled and also opened up on how her life has been after Bigg Boss.

Talking about the song and how she prepared for it, Sonali said, "The song was shot at Haryana-Delhi border after I came out of the Bigg Boss house. It is sung by Raj Mawar. It was a great experience working with him. And I am grateful that the audience has liked the song. It was trending on social media for two days and has got millions of views. I am grateful for that. My daughter and other family members also liked it," she said.

Sonali, who is currently spending time with family at her farmhouse in Haryana, said that she usually wears a saree but for the music video, she also wore western clothes. "People are trolling me for what I wore in the song, however, I don't really care what trolls think of me. If you are on the public radar, you are obviously prone to trolls. Also, I have mostly seen positive reviews and comments and there are a few people who are mocking me. But I don't think there's anything to make fun of. It's really uncalled for," she said.