Troll asks 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Benafsha Soonawala to 'commit suicide'; check out her epic reply

MTV VJ Benafasha Soonawalla has been the target of vicious trolls, ever since she her stint in Colors TV's reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. The 'Chopsticks' actor, who often gets trolled on social media, has been quite vocal about the nasty and hateful comments she gets. Benafsha is known to have a chirpy personality on social media, despite being bullied and trolled online. However, a recent incident has left her so disturbed that she had to report it to the Mumbai Police cyber cell.
The troll's comment on Benafsha's picture read: "Tu suicide kyun nahi karleti."
Referring to the online debate about mental health and depression in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Benafsha shared a screenshot on her story and wrote, "Have some shame. After everything? Where is humanity? Where?"
"@cyber_crime_helpline I'm doing this, not for myself. I'm way stronger than all this nonsense. I'm saying this for the next time this dimwit says something like that to another person who will get deeply affected by it," she wrote in another story.
Benafsha Soonawala, who made her film debut in 2019 with 'Chopsticks', started her career as a VJ and then went on to do MTV Roadies X4. Benafsha entered the popular reality show as a wild card contestant and ended up being one of the fan favourites. After her stint in Roadies, the 22-year-old Parsi girl from Mumbai participated in 'Bigg Boss 11'. On the show, Benafsha made headlines for her close bond with co-contestant Priyank Sharma. She had allegedly dumped 'Roadies' fame Varun Sood for Priyank.
Earlier in April, actor Priyank Sharma made his relationship with 'Bigg Boss 11' housemate official with a mushy photo online. In the photo, the two are seen cosied-up, with Priyank's lips on her cheek.
He simply captioned it: "Confirmation", with a red heart emoji.
