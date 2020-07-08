Troll asks 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Benafsha Soonawala to 'commit suicide'; check out her epic reply

MTV VJ Benafasha Soonawalla has been the target of vicious trolls, ever since she her stint in Colors TV's reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. The 'Chopsticks' actor, who often gets trolled on social media, has been quite vocal about the nasty and hateful comments she gets. Benafsha is known to have a chirpy personality on social media, despite being bullied and trolled online. However, a recent incident has left her so disturbed that she had to report it to the Mumbai Police cyber cell.

The troll's comment on Benafsha's picture read: "Tu suicide kyun nahi karleti."

Referring to the online debate about mental health and depression in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Benafsha shared a screenshot on her story and wrote, "Have some shame. After everything? Where is humanity? Where?"