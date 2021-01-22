TMKOC- Not Anjali, but viewers will decide if Taarak Mehtta gets to eat Rasgullas

Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has planned an interesting way to involve its viewers in the story that’s presently running.
Taarak Mehtta is craving for Rasgullas prepared by Babeetta. Iyer has left a box of Rasgullas at his place but Anjali has hidden it from him and has offered him to have the Rasgullas if he can find them.
Now whether Taarak Mehtta finds it or not is irrelevant because even if he does, there is no way to tell if he gets to eat them. This is because it is neither Anjali nor Taarak Mehtta but TMKOC’s viewers who will decide if he gets to eat the Rasgullas.
The show’s viewers are invited to participate in this decider of Taarak Mehtta’s fate with the Rasgullas by sending in their votes on the show’s social media accounts, details below.
Meanwhile, the story has just begun and it will be a roller coaster ride before Taarak Mehtta eventually manages to come even close to the Rasgullas.
In the interim, viewers are welcome to pour in their theories and suggestions on how this particular chapter closes.
