TMKOC: Champakklal overhears Jethaalal saying 'I love you' to Babeetta, almost strangles him

Jan 29, 2021: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Jethaalal getting to say the three sweetest words – I love you to Babeetta.

But he says these words to Babeetta with absolute nonchalance and Babeetta, who is sitting right across him, also behaves as if it were a matter of fact! Things couldn’t have been any better for Jethaalal, but little does he know that his father – Champakklal is standing right behind them and has overheard it all. And Champakklal simmers with anger as he sees them both sitting on the couch and acting as if everything is normal.

There has to be a reasonable explanation to Jethaalal saying I love you to Babeetta or it must be a dream. But in either case, the scene that is about to unfold for Jethaalal is nothing short of wildly hilarious