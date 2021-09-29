'Titliyaan Warga' singer Afsana Khan quits 'Bigg Boss 15' after suffering panic attacks?

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, who had arrived in Mumbai last week for 'Bigg Boss 15', has reportedly backed out from the show due to panic attacks.

The 15th season of one of the most controversial reality shows, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to air on October 2. The contestants are in quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai currently before entering the house.

However, if reports are to be believed, Afsana ran away from the hotel after having panic attacks. At this point, it's unclear if these are just rumours or the actual facts.

According to report in Bollywood Life, the singer's manager has denied the reports and said that she is still very much part of the show. But Afsana herself has added to the confusion with her recent posts on Instagram.

On her Instagram stories, she had asked her fans to pray for her since she wasn't feeling well. She wrote, 'Main theek nai aa… duaa kro bimar hu bhut (I am not well, pray that I recover soon)'.

Srijita

Her next story featured a picture of her medicines, with the caption, 'Sorry my fans plz'. Then in her latest post, she shared a screengrab of a news article claiming she has quit the show and captioned it as, 'Sorry my fans and supporters' accompanied by broken heart emojis.

For the unversed, Afsana is a Punjabi playback singer, actress and songwriter. She began her career as a singer in 2012 as a participant in the singing reality show, 'Voice of Punjab Season 3'. Some of her popular songs include ‘Jatta Sareaam Ve Tu Dhakka Kardae' along with Sidhu Moose Wala and other tracks, ‘Tootera’, ‘Mahi Mileya’, ‘Jaani Ve Jaani’, ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ and ‘Juti Jharrke’.

Her song 'Titliyaan Warga' broke all the records and emerged as one of the popular songs of the year.

Meanwhile, the 15th season will premiere on October 2, 2021. The makers have confirmed several contestants, namely, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal, Donal Bosht, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 09:58 AM IST