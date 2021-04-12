Tina Dutta sizzles in sexy black monokini on Maldives vacay - check out pics

Television actor Tina Dutta, who recently jetted off to Maldives, took social media by storm on Monday as she posted a string of her hot and sexy pictures on Instagram.
In the now-viral pictures, Tina looks stunning in a black monokini as she poses by an infinity pool.
Also, a big red flower as a hair clip and sunglasses complemented her outfit perfectly.
While sharing the pictures, Tina wrote, “When Mornings start with a floating breakfast and a view of endless blue! When you feel like you are seeing a beautiful dream and then pinch yourself to come back to this beautifully stunning reality! Oh Maldives you are like a painting, a dream, a beauty that can never truly be captured in picture.”
Check the stunning pictures here:
Moments after Tina posted the pictures, fans and followers of the actress filled the comment section with compliments.
Earlier on Sunday, the actor had shared a few pictures from the beach and captioned the post: “Sunshine Beach And A Golden Tan.”
On reaching Maldives, a recent favourite holiday destination among celebrities, Tina had expressed the excitement of finally stepping on an international flight and said that she was blessed to witness the sight of endless blue water, the ocean, and the sky.
On the professional front, Tina was last seen in the web series Naxalbari
