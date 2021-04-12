Tina Dutta sizzles in sexy black monokini on Maldives vacay - check out pics

Television actor Tina Dutta, who recently jetted off to Maldives, took social media by storm on Monday as she posted a string of her hot and sexy pictures on Instagram.

In the now-viral pictures, Tina looks stunning in a black monokini as she poses by an infinity pool.

Also, a big red flower as a hair clip and sunglasses complemented her outfit perfectly.

While sharing the pictures, Tina wrote, “When Mornings start with a floating breakfast and a view of endless blue! When you feel like you are seeing a beautiful dream and then pinch yourself to come back to this beautifully stunning reality! Oh Maldives you are like a painting, a dream, a beauty that can never truly be captured in picture.”

Check the stunning pictures here: