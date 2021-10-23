Tina Datta wears nothing but a blazer in sexy new photo, says ‘Your attitude decides your modesty’

Popular television actress Tina Datta set the internet ablaze with her sizzling new Instagram post.

The stunning diva posed shirtless in a blazer and shorts as she stood with one leg on a chair. She accessorized her messy and tanned look with some sunglasses, hoops, stilettos and beachy waves in hair.

Tina captioned the post stating, “Being sexy is only in the attitude you carry rather than the clothes you dress in... also your attitude decides your modesty and not the clothes you dress in!!”

Couple of months back, Tina became a victim of online trolling after she posted a series of topless photos.

In an exclusive interaction with the Free Press Journal, Tina said that she prefers giving it back to them in their own style to teach them a lesson.

"That is exactly what they deserve! However, if the situation is manageable, I prefer ignoring the trolls because eventually, silence is the best answer to shutting people up," she said.

The actress became a household name after starring in the popular show 'Uttaran'. She believes that the internet today has become a no-face space for anybody and everybody to go around saying what they want.

"This is because there is nobody to put a face to a name or physically go and pull them up and that's exactly what is taken advantage of on social media platforms," she said.

On the professional front, Tina was last seen in the web series Naxalbari which also starred Rajeev Khandelwal and Sreejita De in lead roles.

She has worked in shows like 'Karmaphal Daata Shani', 'Koi Aane Ko Hai', and 'Daayan' and also appeared in reality shows include 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' 7, 'Comedy Circus' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

