TikTok star Jannat Zubair gets trolled for smiling pic with Holocaust tragedy 'The Diary Of a Young Girl'

Popular Television actress and TikTok star Jannat Zubair Rahmani is getting trolled for a picture, where she's seen flashing her smile while reading Holocaust tragedy - 'The Diary Of a Young Girl'.

TikTok was a rage for people in India and its ban - along with 58 other Chinese apps - has certainly impacted people who enjoyed millions of subscribers on the video-sharing application. Actress Jannat Zubai, who played Pankti Sharma in 'Tu Aashiqui', had over 27 million followers on the app. Recently, the 'Phulwaa' actress got trolled for posing with Anne Frank's 'The Diary Of a Young Girl'. Jannat had taken to Instagram to post a picture of herself, where she was seen smiling while reading the world classic.

She captioned her picture: "Everything will fall into place!"