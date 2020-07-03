TikTok star Jannat Zubair gets trolled for smiling pic with Holocaust tragedy 'The Diary Of a Young Girl'

Popular Television actress and TikTok star Jannat Zubair Rahmani is getting trolled for a picture, where she's seen flashing her smile while reading Holocaust tragedy - 'The Diary Of a Young Girl'.
TikTok was a rage for people in India and its ban - along with 58 other Chinese apps - has certainly impacted people who enjoyed millions of subscribers on the video-sharing application. Actress Jannat Zubai, who played Pankti Sharma in 'Tu Aashiqui', had over 27 million followers on the app. Recently, the 'Phulwaa' actress got trolled for posing with Anne Frank's 'The Diary Of a Young Girl'. Jannat had taken to Instagram to post a picture of herself, where she was seen smiling while reading the world classic.
She captioned her picture: "Everything will fall into place!"
Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, "She's reading a holocaust victim's diary with such bubbling happiness."
Another commented, "Exactly why TikTok was banned
ps: she is reading (with such glee) the diary written by Holocaust Victim Anne Frank."
A comment read, "Reading something serious and making fun of a holocaust victim is different. This is beyond ridiculous."
Here's how Twitter reacted to Jannat's picture:
On Monday, Indian government banned the hugely popular app - in the backdrop of the current stand-off in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.
Supporting the government's decision Jannat Zubair, in an interview with India Today, said, "As we all know the government has banned TikTok and other Chinese applications, I and my family totally support this ban and I will boycott it. I will be following all the guidelines and regulations coming from our government and every Indian should support this ban without any doubts. Nothing is more important than our Military our Citizens our Doctors our Government our Police officers and our country to me."
