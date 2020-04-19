This post-shooting scene from Ramayana is reminding Twitter of Arya and Night King from Game of Thrones

The re-telecast of epic tele-serials 'Ramayan' during the coronavirus lockdown evoked nostalgia among viewers.
Once again people are glued to their TVs to enjoy the mythological show.
However, a Twitter user pointed out how a post-shooting scene from 'Ramayan' has reminded him of the infamous Game of Thrones characters Arya and The Night King.
"Same jokes are repeating btw. U may go back to timeline of GoT s08e03 release day and copy tweets," the user wrote.
The post-shooting scene from Ramayan shows the hero and villain posing for a picture while holding each others hands.
Likewise, the post-shooting picture of Arya and The Night King is very similar.
The user also highlights the episode number of the show. Episode 3 of Season 8, titled 'The Long Night' was the epic battle between the Northern Army and army of the dead. A battle between the dead and the living which ended in the most unexpected fashion where Arya appears 'out-of-nowhere' to kill The Night King.
However, the ending of the show was heavily criticised as fans across the world felt the major characters, especially Jon Snow and Daenarys Targaryen did not receive justice for their epic storyline.
