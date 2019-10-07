This is the ridiculous reason some haters want to boycott 'Bigg Boss 13’

The infamous reality show 'Bigg Boss' is making the headlines again. However, it’s not because of a cat fight or a controversial statement by a housemate.

'Bigg Boss 13' is in the news because it has apparently triggered netizens by making a Muslim man sleep beside a Hindu woman.

The controversial reality show is being accused of promoting ‘Love Jihad’.

Well, the show aired on Colors channel garnered a lot of TRPs in the first week because of all the usual drama. However the accusations surfaced this weekend when hashtags like #JehadFelataBiggBoss #BoycottBiggBoss13 started trending on twitter.

It all started when the show’s makers decided that in this season the beds will be shared by a girl and a boy. In the beginning the audience didn’t react much. However, pictures of a couple cuddling in the 'Bigg Bos's house went viral and netizens assumed that it was of a Brahmin Hindu girl and a Muslim Boy. The hashtags were trending with netizens accusing the show of hurting religious sentiments.

Some even claimed that the show was deliberately trying to disrespect the Hindu culture and demanded that the show should be banned.

Well, after some fact checking, reports confirm that the pictures that are going viral are not even from 'Bigg Boss 13'.

These pictures are from 'Bigg Boss 9'. In the picture TV actors Suyyash Rai and Kishwar Merchant can be seen being all mushy.