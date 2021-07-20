'They would rub their hands on my back': Bharti Singh reveals being inappropriately touched by show coordinators

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh, who will soon be seen in the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', recently made some shocking and heartbreaking revelations about her past.

Bharti recently appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast wherein she talked about being inappropriately touched by show coordinators during the initial days of her career.

She said that she was unaware and also lacked the confidence to raise a voice against it back then.

Bharti said that the show coordinators would rub their hands on her back. The actress said that she would know that it is not right but lacked the courage to speak up.