'They would rub their hands on my back': Bharti Singh reveals being inappropriately touched by show coordinators

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh, who will soon be seen in the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', recently made some shocking and heartbreaking revelations about her past.
Bharti recently appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast wherein she talked about being inappropriately touched by show coordinators during the initial days of her career.
She said that she was unaware and also lacked the confidence to raise a voice against it back then.
Bharti said that the show coordinators would rub their hands on her back. The actress said that she would know that it is not right but lacked the courage to speak up.
Bharti further said that now she has gained the confidence and understanding to speak up and fight for my body and for her honour.
She also revealed that her life before fame went in extreme poverty. The comedian lost her father at the age of two and her mother cooked at other's homes and sewed fabrics for a living.
"Ghar jaane ka mann nahi karta tha (I didn’t feel like going home). I would stay in college with my friends, and eat at the hostel. I knew once I go back, I would have to face poverty. Live in that dim light," added Bharti.
Bharti started her journey with stand-up comedy and rose to fame with her child character 'Lalli'. Over the years, she has not only ruled the comedy shows but has also become a successful host and a household name.
