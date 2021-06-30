'They were made unconsciously': Juhi Parmar deletes Instagram reels with explicit lyrics

Television actress Juhi Parmar has often made the best use of social media to talk about parenting. Juhi is quite active on Instagram and also shares videos and pictures of fun moments with her daughter Samairra.

On Tuesday, Juhi penned a long note admitting to her mistakes in the past, when she 'unconsciously' used songs with explicit lyrics, in a bid to follow trends.

In her note, Juhi stated that she owned up to her mistakes and has deleted the previous posts.

She also brought it to other parent's notice and spoke about responsible parenting. Juhi mentions in the post that it was her friend Aashka Goradia, who made her aware of the foul lyrics in the song.

Her note on Instagram read, "A lot of you decided to join the bandwagon of responsible parenting with me, a lot of you deleted your reels, a lot who were going to make something on the song decided not to. And I want to, first of all, THANK all of you for believing in something I genuinely did."