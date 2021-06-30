'They were made unconsciously': Juhi Parmar deletes Instagram reels with explicit lyrics

Television actress Juhi Parmar has often made the best use of social media to talk about parenting. Juhi is quite active on Instagram and also shares videos and pictures of fun moments with her daughter Samairra.
On Tuesday, Juhi penned a long note admitting to her mistakes in the past, when she 'unconsciously' used songs with explicit lyrics, in a bid to follow trends.
In her note, Juhi stated that she owned up to her mistakes and has deleted the previous posts.
She also brought it to other parent's notice and spoke about responsible parenting. Juhi mentions in the post that it was her friend Aashka Goradia, who made her aware of the foul lyrics in the song.
Her note on Instagram read, "A lot of you decided to join the bandwagon of responsible parenting with me, a lot of you deleted your reels, a lot who were going to make something on the song decided not to. And I want to, first of all, THANK all of you for believing in something I genuinely did."
"And like I mentioned, I'm human too and I've made similar mistakes. But its only when my friend Aashu (Aashka Goradia) pointed out the lyrics did I realise that now each and every song needed to be checked. But there are songs I have used without realizing their lyrics. And as I deleted those I want to say that they were mistakes made unconsciously and I truly am someone who believes in owning up to one's mistake rather than just being someone who preaches. I'm as human as you are but I know my radar is up and I check every song before I use it, I urge you to do the same," she added.
A few days back, the 'Kumkum' actress had also shared a post on Instagram stating how a certain English song, used by users worldwide for Instagram Reels, has explicit lyrics. She pointed out that people use the song without even realising its meaning.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi made her television debut with the show 'Woh', however, she tasted fame with her role in 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', where she became a household name and immensely popular as well.
Juhi is currently seen in the show 'Humariwaali Good News.'
