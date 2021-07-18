'The Kapil Sharma Show' to be back in August; Kapil, Krushna, Bharti and others commence shooting

Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma'.

The upcoming season of the show will feature Kapil's old friends and famous comedians Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar.

On Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his gang. All artistes can be seen dressed up in black attires.

"new beginning with all the old faces#tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon," he captioned the post.