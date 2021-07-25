'The Kapil Sharma Show' show to return with vaccinated audience; check out first promo

Keeping fans on their toes after announcing the return of their favourite comedy talk show, makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have released its first promo with fans on Sunday.

The makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'- Sony TV Entertainment shared the first promo of the much-awaited show on their official Instagram handle.

In the promo, the cast of the show- Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar along with host Kapil Sharma could be seen posing the victory sign in front of the COVID-19 vaccination centre.

They can be heard saying- "Seat Confirmed" as they have received the double dose against the deadly infection.

As the video continues, Kapil Sharma can be heard informing the viewers that "now it's the audience's turn to get vaccinated in case they want to confirm the seat for the show".