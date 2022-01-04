'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame Sumona Chakravarti tests positive for COVID-19, has moderate symptoms

Popular television actress Sumona Chakravarti has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sumona shared the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis on her official Instagram account.

"I have tested positive for Covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank You," she wrote.

Sumona is best known for playing the role of Bhuri in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar are also a part of Kapil Sharma's show.

She has also acted in movies like 'Mann', 'Barfi' and 'Kick' and TV shows like 'Comedy Circus' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

Her on-screen partnership with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma began when she participated with him in 'Kahani Comedy Circus Ki.' They also won the show.

Meanwhile, several television and Bollywood celebs, including Delnaaz Irani, Drishti Dhami, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Ekta Kapoor, and others, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 02:56 PM IST