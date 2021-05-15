‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ actress Sumona Chakravarti reveals she is jobless, has been battling stage 4 endometriosis for years

Sumona further continued, "Today I worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well."

"It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love," she added.

Back in 2019, Chakravarti had expressed her disappointment over people not taking small screen actors seriously and comparing them to film stars.

"From stylists saying that designers don't want to give their clothes to TV actors... to type casting us... to not even giving us the opportunity or considering us for film auditions and now for web shows. TV actors being pitted against unsuccessful film actors or just simply the ones who have played small character roles," Sumona wrote in the note.

Sumona also shared how she got rejected from getting roles in several projects because of the TV actress tag.

She wrote: "I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from 'Kapil...' show . No let's take film actor. It's just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you."

Sumona also spoke about nepotism in Bollywood.

"We are hard working actors. Not everyone comes from a business/filmy background. We all know the bitter truth of Bollywood (nepotism and casting couch is an existing reality. Let's not kid ourselves).

"An artiste is an artiste, irrespective of the medium. Respect," she concluded.