Television actress Aashka Goradia quits acting for THIS reason

Actress Aashka Goradia, who was juggling between showbiz and her beauty business has officially quit acting.

In an interview with a leading daily, the “Naagin” actor said that she always wanted to pursue entrepreneurship adding that business has always been in her blood.

She further stated that her acting career commenced by chance when she was a teen. However, she asserted that only time will tell if the break will be temporary or permanent.

The "Kkusum" actress had launched brand Renee in May 2018 that was named after her mother-in-law and made eyelashes the must-have in every girl's make-up kit. It further added kohl eye pens and eye liners, fresh colour range and an entire line of beauty products.