Television actress Aashka Goradia quits acting for THIS reason

Actress Aashka Goradia, who was juggling between showbiz and her beauty business has officially quit acting.
In an interview with a leading daily, the “Naagin” actor said that she always wanted to pursue entrepreneurship adding that business has always been in her blood.
She further stated that her acting career commenced by chance when she was a teen. However, she asserted that only time will tell if the break will be temporary or permanent.
The "Kkusum" actress had launched brand Renee in May 2018 that was named after her mother-in-law and made eyelashes the must-have in every girl's make-up kit. It further added kohl eye pens and eye liners, fresh colour range and an entire line of beauty products.
"I truly feel that make-up has to be a woman's best friend. Yes, it's metaphorically but we live in a day and age where everyone wants to look good and why not! For an actress, her make-up is essential since we can transform ourselves into various characters and avatars for our roles through cosmetics," Aashka said.
"Hence, for me my passion for make-up led me towards entrepreneurship and of course, I have started with eyes as the eyes tell a story which none other can. The plan is to turn passion into business and business into passion," she added.
Aashka is a popular name in the telly world. She has featured in hit TV shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahiin to Hoga" and "Naagin".
The audience also got to see her real side in reality shows like "Nach Baliye" and "Bigg Boss".
Touted as one of the most scared and the emotional housemate on “Bigg Boss” season six. The actress was seen crying every time fellow housemate Imam Siddiqui targeted her. She burst in tears when Imam shed all his clothes and slipped into a skin-coloured body suit to irk her.
