Television actor Kushal Punjabi dies at 37, Karanvir Bohra shares news

Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi, who is best known for his stint as Danny in Ishq Mein Marjawan died at the age of 37. The shocking news was shared by actor Karanvir Bohra, a close friend of Punjabi.

Bohra took to his Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for Kushal. He wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi

I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable.

The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know.Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity.

I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani

You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright

#restinpeace #omnamoshivaya".

Kushal was 37. Two days back, Kushal shared a cute picture with his son on his Instagram and Karanvir commented saying, "You well be missed my brothaaaaa 🤗 God bless you ...u are in a happier place".